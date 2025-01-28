South Africa’s Injury Woes Deepen Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Paarl: South Africa’s preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have been dealt another blow with injury concerns surrounding key players.

David Miller, the captain of the Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20, was forced to leave the field during his team’s final home game against Durban’s Super Giants after appearing to sustain an injury while fielding.

This adds to a growing list of injury setbacks that could impact South Africa’s squad for the prestigious event, set to begin on February 19.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the incident occurred in the 14th over when Marcus Stoinis played a shot through the covers. Miller attempted to stop the ball but failed, and moments later, he left the field with assistance from the Royals’ medical team.

While he was able to walk unaided, he climbed the stairs to the changeroom with some difficulty. The severity of the injury is still to be confirmed, but it has raised concerns about his availability for the Champions Trophy.

Compounding South Africa’s injury woes is Lungi Ngidi, who missed his fourth consecutive match for the Royals. Having played only three of the eight SA20 games, Ngidi, who spent the entire international summer sidelined with a groin injury, is being carefully reintegrated into competitive cricket.

The Royals’ management has indicated that his return is being managed cautiously to avoid further setbacks. However, his lack of match fitness remains a concern for South Africa’s white-ball coach, Rob Walter.

South Africa’s fast-bowling resources have been significantly depleted ahead of the Champions Trophy. Anrich Nortje, one of their premier pacers, has already been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. To add to the challenges, Gerald Coetzee, who was expected to replace Nortje, is also out of the SA20 with a hamstring injury.

With the ICC’s squad submission deadline looming on February 11, South Africa’s management now faces a race against time to find a replacement for Nortje and finalize their squad for the Champions Trophy.