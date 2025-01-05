South Korea Investigates Jeju Air Crash: Engines Moved for Examination

Seoul: South Korea’s Transport Ministry announced on Sunday that the engines from the Jeju Air jet involved in a deadly crash last week have been moved to a hangar for a thorough investigation.

The crash, which occurred on December 29, 2024, at Muan International Airport in southwestern South Korea, resulted in the deaths of 179 passengers and crew members, with only two survivors.

The engines of the Boeing 737-800, which was returning from Bangkok with 181 passengers, were transported to the hangar for further inspection. One engine was moved on Friday, and the other was transferred the day before, as part of ongoing efforts to determine the cause of the crash.

Additionally, investigators have completed transcribing the two-hour recording from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), which may offer vital information about the final moments of the flight. The Transport Ministry confirmed that investigators would send the flight data recorder (FDR) to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday for further analysis.

As part of the investigation, South Korea is conducting a special review of 101 other Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by six South Korean airlines, set to conclude by Friday.

The country’s aviation authorities are working with international safety bodies to ensure a comprehensive review.

The investigation team is focused on piecing together the final moments of the flight from the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, although the findings will not be released until the investigation is complete.

This tragic incident marks a critical point for aviation safety in South Korea, as authorities aim to determine the cause of the crash and prevent future occurrences.