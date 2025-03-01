Sreeleela Declares 2025 as the ‘Year of New Beginnings’ Amidst Bollywood Debut Buzzes

Mumbai: Actress Sreeleela, who captivated audiences with her performance in the hit song ‘Kissik’ from the highly anticipated Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, has called 2025 the “year of new beginnings.” This comes at a time when her Bollywood debut is generating immense excitement.

Sreeleela’s Bollywood Debut with Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu

In a recent announcement, Sreeleela revealed that she will be making her Bollywood debut in a project directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, where she will be sharing the screen with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The actress, who has already made a significant mark in Telugu and Kannada cinema, is now set to venture into Bollywood, marking a major milestone in her career.

Speaking about the new phase in her career, Sreeleela expressed her gratitude, saying, “I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing team. The energy and passion, especially under Anurag Basu sir’s guidance and working with Kartik Aaryan, make this journey so special. 2025 is turning out to be a year of new beginnings.”

A Rising Star in Indian Cinema

Having already won hearts with her performances in South Indian films like Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, and Bhagavanth Kesari, Sreeleela is gaining recognition for her versatility. Her ability to seamlessly transition between intense emotional roles and high-energy dance numbers has set her apart in the industry, positioning her as one of the most promising newcomers in Indian cinema.

Sreeleela’s Possible Collaboration with Ibrahim Ali Khan

In addition to her Bollywood debut, Sreeleela is rumored to be in talks for a project with Maddock Films, where she could star opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. If the rumors prove true, this collaboration could solidify her place among Bollywood’s rising stars.

From South Indian Cinema to Bollywood’s Spotlight

Sreeleela’s journey began in South Indian cinema, where she started as a child artist and later became a leading actress. Her debut as a lead in the Kannada film Kiss in 2019 marked the start of her successful career. With three SIIMA awards under her belt, she has become a household name in Telugu and Kannada cinema, and now, with her Bollywood debut on the horizon, she is set to become a pan-India sensation.

The Future of Sreeleela in Bollywood

With her impressive range as an actress, South Indian roots, and Bollywood debut lined up, Sreeleela is poised to become the next big sensation in the industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting her debut film, and her growing list of potential projects signals a bright future ahead.