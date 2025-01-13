Srinagar Freezes at Minus 5.1°C as Intense Cold Grips Kashmir – A Detailed Look at the Extreme Winter Conditions

On January 13, 2025, the picturesque city of Srinagar, nestled in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), recorded a chilling minimum temperature of minus 5.1°C, as the region grapples with an intense cold wave.

The freezing conditions have disrupted daily life in the Kashmir Valley, with other areas in the region also witnessing sub-zero temperatures.

These extreme winter conditions have raised concerns about public safety, health, and infrastructure in the area.

The harsh winter is part of the ongoing ‘Chillai Kalan’ period, which started on December 21, 2024, and will last until January 30, 2025.

This 40-day stretch is marked by extreme cold, often causing temperatures to dip drastically below freezing levels, affecting both the natural environment and human life.

Srinagar and Other Areas Experience Freezing Cold Temperatures

The capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, saw the mercury plummet to minus 5.1°C, making it one of the coldest places in the region. Gulmarg, the popular hill station, recorded an even colder temperature of minus 6.5°C, while Pahalgam, known for its scenic beauty, reached minus 8.4°C.

These temperatures have caused life in these areas to come to a standstill, with icy roads and harsh weather conditions making it difficult for locals and tourists alike.

The Jammu region, on the other hand, experienced relatively milder temperatures. Jammu city recorded 7.2°C, while Katra town had a minimum temperature of 6°C. Batote, Banihal, and Bhaderwah, located at higher altitudes, recorded sub-zero temperatures, adding to the overall winter chill in the region.

Weather Forecast for J&K: What to Expect in the Coming Days

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department’s forecast, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain mostly clear and dry on January 13.

However, from January 14 onwards, the region will witness cloudy weather, though no significant precipitation is expected. The outlook for January 15 and 16 predicts generally cloudy skies with light snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley on the morning of January 16.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy and cold until January 19, with no significant changes until the end of the week.

Lohri Festival Celebrations Amid Freezing Cold in Jammu Division

Despite the freezing temperatures, people in the Jammu division celebrated the ‘Lohri’ festival on January 13, marking the end of the winter chill.

The festival is traditionally associated with the harvest season and is believed to signal the gradual improvement in weather conditions. However, climatologically, the cold weather in the Kashmir Valley persists during the 40-day period of ‘Chillai Kalan,’ continuing until the end of January.

Health Advisory and Tips for Coping with Extreme Cold

Health experts have issued warnings regarding the risks posed by prolonged exposure to extreme cold, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Hypothermia, which can lead to serious health issues such as heart attacks and heart failure, is a major concern during this period.

Doctors are advising people to limit their time outdoors and dress in warm layers, including protective clothing such as the traditional ‘Pheran’ (a loose, woolen overgarment worn by Kashmiris) and the ‘Kangri’ (a portable firepot filled with embers used to stay warm). These traditional methods remain highly effective in combating the cold when modern heating systems fail to meet the demands.

Impact of Cold on Infrastructure and Power Supply

The ongoing cold wave has further exacerbated the existing power shortages in the region. With demand for electricity rising due to heating needs, many areas have faced power cuts, leaving residents to rely on traditional methods of warmth.

The ‘Kangri’ remains a vital tool for survival in such harsh conditions, as it helps people stay warm even when electric heaters and other modern appliances are unavailable.

The End of Chillai Kalan: What Lies Ahead for Kashmir’s Winter?

The intense cold spell known as ‘Chillai Kalan’ will continue to affect Kashmir until January 30, 2025. During this time, temperatures will remain below freezing, and snowstorms or light snowfall may continue to disrupt daily life.

However, once this period concludes, the weather is expected to improve gradually, though cold conditions may persist in the higher altitudes.

Residents and travelers in Jammu and Kashmir are urged to follow safety guidelines, take necessary precautions, and stay informed about weather updates to navigate through this challenging winter season.

While the traditional warmth of the ‘Kangri’ and ‘Pheran’ offers some respite, it is important to stay vigilant about the risks of hypothermia and other cold-related health issues.