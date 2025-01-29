Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, What Exactly Happened?

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: A stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on the morning of Mauni Amavasya, leaving around 30 women injured as they made their way towards the Sangam for the Amrit Snan, one of the most significant rituals of the festival.

Chaos Erupts Near the Sangam

The incident occurred about a kilometer from the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The massive crowd of millions of devotees had gathered for the holy dip when barricades broke, triggering panic and chaos among the crowd.

This sudden surge led to several women fainting, and as they collapsed, a stampede-like situation ensued. The injured were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital within the Maha Kumbh fairgrounds, while those with more severe injuries were transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College for treatment.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Disturbing Scene

Eyewitnesses shared their distressing experiences of the incident. Jay Prakash Swami, who witnessed the scene firsthand, recalled, “She had gotten trapped under the crowd and couldn’t get up. We were all stuck in the crowd. I was the first to get out, then I helped the children and my father and then my mother.”

Vidhya Sahu, a devotee who had traveled from Belgavi, Karnataka, added, “We were just walking when people from behind pushed us and took us around. There was a pole in the opposite direction, and everyone got stuck near it.”

Devotees started running away by breaking the barricades, video before the Maha Kumbh stampede#MahakumbhStampede | #MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/ZBs2kYJiCP — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 29, 2025

Crowd Diversion and Security Measures

In response to the incident, the Akharas temporarily called off the event, and authorities implemented a crowd diversion plan. The entry of devotees was halted, and groups were stopped on the outskirts of the city to manage the large influx of people more safely.

#FPVideo: A stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, India. At least 30 women were injured, and 10 people are feared dead. The mishap occurred after several devotees gathered near the holy river on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. pic.twitter.com/xO8WERIEZg — Firstpost (@firstpost) January 29, 2025

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is of immense spiritual importance, particularly this year, due to the rare ‘Triveni Yog’ celestial alignment, which occurs only once every 144 years. This rare event heightened the fervor and devotion of millions who gathered for the ritual.

Authorities have since increased security measures and urge devotees to remain cautious to prevent further incidents during the remainder of the festival.