Strict Action Against Harassment in Caste Census Survey: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj Ponnam Prabhakar has issued a stern warning to individuals who harass enumerators during the ongoing Caste Census Survey. The Minister stated that strict action will be taken against those found interfering with or obstructing the survey process.

Minister Prabhakar’s statement comes amid growing concerns and misinformation about the caste enumeration process. He clarified that the ongoing survey is proceeding smoothly and is currently 30% complete, with enumerators working across the state to gather data for the government’s caste-based survey initiative.

Addressing concerns raised by the public, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that the caste census survey does not involve collecting sensitive information such as bank account details. He reassured citizens that the survey is solely focused on gathering data about caste, and enumerators will not ask for personal financial information.

“The survey is purely for collecting details related to caste and social categories. We are not asking for any bank account or financial details from the public. The process is transparent and aimed at ensuring better social welfare policies,” the Minister stated.

999 Option for Those Who Prefer Not to Disclose Caste

For individuals who may feel uncomfortable sharing their caste details, the Telangana government has provided a solution. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar mentioned that those who do not wish to disclose their caste can opt for the 999 option, which will allow them to skip that particular question while participating in the survey.

“The 999 option is available for those who do not wish to share their caste details. Participation in the survey is voluntary, and people are free to choose this option if they are not comfortable disclosing their caste,” he said.

Government Ensures Privacy and Transparency

Minister Prabhakar further assured the public that the government is committed to maintaining the privacy of individuals who participate in the caste census survey. Enumerators have been trained to conduct the survey with respect and sensitivity to all citizens’ concerns. The government has also urged people to cooperate with the enumerators, emphasizing that the survey will contribute to creating more inclusive policies and targeted welfare programs for different communities.

Action Against Harassment of Enumerators

Addressing reports of harassment faced by enumerators, the Minister stressed that any obstruction or misconduct towards enumerators would not be tolerated. The government will take strict legal action against individuals who hinder the progress of the caste census survey.

“We urge everyone to cooperate with the enumerators and ensure a smooth process. If anyone tries to harass or obstruct the enumerators in any way, we will take stringent actions against them,” Minister Ponnam Prabhakar warned.

Survey’s Importance for Inclusive Policies

The ongoing caste census survey is a key initiative by the Telangana state government to gather accurate data on the state’s social composition. The information collected will help formulate more effective and inclusive social welfare policies, including educational scholarships, reservations, and other support measures tailored to various communities.