Students Showcase Innovations at MAA Foundation’s Disability Awareness Event

Hyderabad: The MAA Research Foundation commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) with a series of impactful events, including an Awareness Walk and an Inter-College Science and Technology Exhibition. This year’s theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” was at the heart of the day’s activities.

The day began with an Awareness Walk, starting at KBR Park and concluding at MAA Hospitals, Jubilee Hills Check Post. Flagged off by Mrs. Sunitha G. Kumar, Managing Director of the MAA Group, the walk saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and community members. The event aimed to advocate for accessibility, dismantle barriers, and promote an inclusive society.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Kumar said, “This walk symbolizes our collective commitment to building a world where every individual, regardless of abilities, is treated with dignity and equality. Together, we can drive meaningful change.”

Following the walk, the foundation hosted an Inter-College Science and Technology Exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition showcased innovative projects in audiology and speech pathology developed by students across the city. These projects focused on using technology to enhance the lives of persons with disabilities.

Dr. Aparna, Principal of the MAA Institute of Speech & Hearing, highlighted the significance of the exhibition, stating, “The projects on display illustrate how technology can make the world more accessible and equitable. It’s inspiring to see young innovators leading the way toward a brighter future.”

The day’s events aimed to raise awareness about disability issues while emphasizing the importance of inclusion in every aspect of society. The foundation urged collective efforts to challenge stereotypes, enhance accessibility, and promote equitable policies and opportunities.

MAA Research Foundation’s initiatives reaffirm its dedication to empowering individuals with disabilities, demonstrating that innovation and inclusion can pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future.