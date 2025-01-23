Telangana: Suhana Masala Collaborate to Establish Centre of Excellence for Spices Production

Suhana Masala, one of India’s leading spice brands, has partnered with the Ecofactory Foundation to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for spices production in Telangana. The groundbreaking initiative, set to be located near Suhana’s existing facility in Sangareddy, aims to revolutionize spice farming in the region by providing training and resources to farmers, helping them meet global standards for spice production.

The announcement was made following a meeting between Mr. Anand Chordia, Director of Suhana Masala, and Shri D. Sridhar Babu, the IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.

Suhana Masala: Key Objectives of the Centre of Excellence

The Centre of Excellence will focus on a range of initiatives aimed at uplifting the farming community in Telangana. Over the next 2-3 years, the project plans to train 25,000-30,000 farmers, equipping them with skills and knowledge to enhance the quality of their spices and improve farming techniques. The training will be centered around meeting international standards, which will increase market access and improve income generation for farmers.

In addition to enhancing spice quality, the initiative will also prioritize eco-friendly farming practices to help protect and preserve Telangana’s natural resources. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies, research, and best practices, the Centre will collaborate with industry partners to bring the latest innovations to the farming community, ensuring sustainability and long-term growth.

Support for the Local Economy

The Centre of Excellence aims to significantly contribute to the economic growth of Telangana by improving the livelihoods of farmers. By focusing on improving spice quality, this initiative will help create a more robust and profitable spice production sector in the state. With Suhana’s strong commitment to innovation, the initiative aims to ensure that Telangana becomes a global leader in high-quality spice production.

Suhana Masala’s Commitment to Innovation

Suhana Masala’s CEO emphasized the significance of this project, stating, “We are excited about this groundbreaking initiative. Our goal is not just to improve the quality of spices but to uplift the lives of farmers, empowering them with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. By combining innovation with sustainability, we are committed to ensuring that Telangana becomes a global leader in high-quality spice production.”

Sangareddy Facility as a Key Hub

The project will be supported by Suhana’s Sangareddy facility, one of the largest chili processing units in the country. This facility will serve as a central hub for the Centre of Excellence, supporting the training of farmers and the implementation of innovative spice farming techniques.

The collaboration between Suhana Masala and the Ecofactory Foundation marks a significant step toward transforming the spice production industry in Telangana and supporting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers in the region.