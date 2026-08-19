Sunita Ahuja arrives at Bandra Court amidst ugly spat with Govinda, son Yashvardhan loses cool at paps

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing public spat between Bollywood superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, the latter was spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court on Wednesday with their son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Sunita was seen stepping out with Yashvardhan, who appeared visibly displeased as paparazzi followed the mother-son duo.

At one point, he appeared to lose his cool at the photographers while accompanying his mother and asked photographers to make way for his mother and not hound her.

When asked what happened inside the court, Yashvardhan loudly said, “Nothing”, while Sunita sarcastically said, “Birthday manane aaye the (Had come to celebrate Birthday)”

Sunita opted for a casual look, wearing a light pink shirt and black trousers. Yashvardhan, meanwhile, was dressed in a white shirt with grey trousers and blue sneakers.

The latest sighting comes amid public tension between Sunita and Govinda, with their personal equation and ugly spat becoming public.

The controversy escalated after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his ‘Roopa’ co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Sunita had reacted strongly to it and questioned Govinda’s association with the much-younger actress.

She had referred to Govinda as a “sugar daddy” and said he was “going around with a girl who is the same age as his daughter”, while also telling Komal to “dress properly”.

Sunita’s remarks came amid speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal, though there has been no confirmation of an affair between the two.

For the uninitiated, Komal is associated with Govinda’s upcoming film ‘Roopa’, and the actor has maintained that his association with younger actresses is extremely professional.

Govinda finally responded to Sunita through a video message, saying that she should not interfere with his work or make statements that could damage his reputation and business.

Addressing the age-gap criticism, he pointed out that it is not the first time an actor has been paired opposite to an actress much younger than the hero.

He said how earlier as well Bollywood superstars have worked with younger actresses and said that such professional collaborations should not automatically be viewed as relationships.

He also asked Sunita to be mindful of the language she uses in public. In another part of his response, Govinda objected to what he described as her repeated use of abusive expressions involving mothers and sisters, saying that youngsters could be influenced by what public figures say and do.

The actor further urged Sunita to refrain from using excessive swear words.

Sunita, meanwhile, has previously spoken candidly about the difficulties in her marriage and Govinda’s alleged affairs.

Reports about trouble in their marriage have also resurfaced repeatedly. Sunita had reportedly filed a divorce petition in the Bandra Family Court in December 2024, with reports citing cruelty, adultery and desertion as the grounds.

But in a few months, during ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Govinda and Sunita made a public appearance in front of the media and said that nobody could ever break their bond.

For the uninitiated, Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Yashvardhan is preparing to make his acting debut, while Tina also known as Narmada made her Bollywood debut with ‘Second Hand Husband’ in 2015.