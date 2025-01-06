Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Her Separation from Govinda: ‘We Lead Different Lives’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been the subject of media attention recently after Sunita made some surprising revelations about their personal life. The couple, married since March 11, 1987, has had a turbulent relationship in recent years, as Sunita opened up about their living situation and Govinda’s workaholic lifestyle.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja: The State of Their Marriage

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Hindi Rush, Sunita shared that she and Govinda no longer live together in the same home. “We have two houses. We live in an apartment while Govinda stays in the bungalow opposite. I have my temple and kids in the flat,” she explained. Despite their physical separation, Sunita clarified that they are still technically together but lead very different lives due to their contrasting routines.

Sunita highlighted how Govinda’s busy work schedule keeps him away from home, leaving her, their son, and daughter to live a quieter life. “He loves talking and gathers people around him, while I prefer not to waste energy on endless conversations,” Sunita said. The star-wife also expressed her desire for a more balanced life, sharing that she often wishes she could spend more time with Govinda, especially enjoying simple pleasures like street food.

Govinda’s Workaholic Nature and Personal Life

According to Sunita, Govinda’s dedication to work has caused a strain in their relationship. She stated, “He spends too much time working… I don’t recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie.” Despite the challenges in their relationship, she also mentioned that it’s been 37 years since they got married, hinting at the complexities that come with long-term marriages.

Sunita’s candid comments also included a humorous yet sharp remark about the infamous incident when Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg. Sunita joked, “Had I shot him, I would have aimed for the chest.” The actor had been rushed to the hospital in October 2024 after accidentally discharging his licensed revolver while inspecting it at home.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal Enjoy Winter Sun During ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Shoot in Jaipur

Nepotism in Bollywood: Sunita Ahuja’s Take

In the interview, Sunita also addressed the ongoing issue of nepotism in Bollywood, particularly with regard to her daughter, Tina Ahuja. Tina’s film Second Hand Husband (2015) did not perform well at the box office, but Sunita’s perspective on nepotism was clear: “Aap log mauka toh do kaam karne ka. Nepotism bund karo na. Dusre logon ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka do,” she said, calling for a more inclusive industry where everyone, regardless of their background, is given a fair chance to succeed.

Govinda’s Legacy in Bollywood

Govinda is widely recognized for his iconic roles in Bollywood films such as Coolie No. 1, Partner, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Swarg, Rajaji, Raja Babu, and many more. Despite the ups and downs in his career, Govinda remains a beloved figure in the film industry. Recent reports suggest that the actor might be making a comeback with the sequel to his hit film Bhagam Bhaag.

As the saga of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s personal and professional lives continues to unfold, fans and the media alike are keeping a close eye on what comes next for the veteran star.

For more updates on Govinda’s upcoming projects and the latest in Bollywood news, stay tuned to our news section.