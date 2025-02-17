Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Fixtures Announced: Full Schedule and Key Dates Inside!

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the full schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and cricket fans are buzzing with excitement as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) prepare for a thrilling campaign.

After finishing as runners-up in 2024, SRH, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, will kick off their IPL 2025 journey against Rajasthan Royals on March 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH’s IPL 2025 Schedule: A Look at Key Fixtures

The IPL 2025 season will see SRH face off against top teams like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians during the league phase. The league phase will consist of 70 matches, with each team playing 14 games.

March 23 : vs Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST) March 27 : vs Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST) March 30 : vs Delhi Capitals at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium , Vizag (3:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Vizag (3:30 PM IST) April 3 : vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens , Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Kolkata (7:30 PM IST) April 6 : vs Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST) April 12 : vs Punjab Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST) April 17 : vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium , Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Mumbai (7:30 PM IST) April 23 : vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST) April 25 : vs Chennai Super Kings at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium , Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Chennai (7:30 PM IST) May 2 : vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST) May 5 : vs Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST) May 13 : vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium , Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

: vs at , Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST) May 18: vs Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

IPL 2025 Playoffs & Final

The playoffs will take place from May 20 to May 25 , with the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad hosting Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21.

will take place from , with the , Hyderabad hosting and the on May 20 and 21. The final and Qualifier 2 will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 25, concluding what promises to be another action-packed season of IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Full Squad:

Pat Cummins (C) – Captain, All-rounder

– Captain, All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) – Wicketkeeper, Batsman

– Wicketkeeper, Batsman Abhishek Sharma – All-rounder

– All-rounder Travis Head – Batsman

– Batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy – All-rounder

– All-rounder Mohammed Shami – Bowler

– Bowler Harshal Patel – Bowler

– Bowler Ishan Kishan – Wicketkeeper, Batsman

– Wicketkeeper, Batsman Rahul Chahar – Bowler

– Bowler Adam Zampa – Bowler

– Bowler Atharva Taide – Batsman

– Batsman Abhinav Manohar – Batsman

– Batsman Simarjeet Singh – Bowler

– Bowler Zeeshan Ansari – Bowler

– Bowler Jaydev Unadkat – Bowler

– Bowler Brydon Carse – All-rounder

– All-rounder Kamindu Mendis – All-rounder

– All-rounder Aniket Verma – Bowler

– Bowler Eshan Malinga – Bowler

– Bowler Sachin Baby – Batsman

Conclusion

The IPL 2025 season is shaping up to be an exciting one with SRH looking to go one better after their runner-up finish in 2024. With a star-studded squad and experienced leadership, SRH is set to challenge the league’s top contenders and make a run for the coveted title.

Stay tuned for further updates on the IPL 2025 season and follow SRH’s thrilling journey throughout the tournament.