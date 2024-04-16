Sydney church stabbing: Teenager arrested amid tension, violence in area

Sydney: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a bishop and several worshippers were stabbed in a Sydney church on Monday, reports said.

At least four people were stabbed in the attack at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney’s Wakeley suburb, but police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, the BBC reported.

The stabbing comes days after six people were killed at a Sydney shopping mall in a stabbing spree by a lone knife-wielding assailant. He was shot dead by a police officer later.

Monday’s incident triggered violence as hundreds gathered outside the church, clashing with police, leaving at least two cops injured. As

Vehicles were damaged as people threw stones, bricks and bottles, demanding, as per witnesses, that the attacker be brought outside.

Hebrew social media groups celebrate the stabbing of Christian Archbishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney, Australia.



He was a staunch opponent of the Israeli war on Gaza and a strong supporter of Palestine, widely known on social media. Israeli social… pic.twitter.com/49ijD216in — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 15, 2024

Police said they had deployed in the area in strength and asked the public to stay away from the spot.

New South Wales’ acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland said the 15-year-old suspect was being treated for wounds to his hand and had been taken to a secure location.