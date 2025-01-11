Syria Foils Terror Attack on Shiite Shrine, Thwarts IS Bombing Plot

Damascus: Syrian interim authorities have successfully foiled a terrorist plot targeting a Shiite shrine south of Damascus, according to reports from the state news agency SANA. The authorities claim that a group linked to the Islamic State (IS) had planned to carry out a bombing attack on the Sayyida Zainab shrine, a key Shiite pilgrimage site.

Security Forces Prevent Potential Attack on Sayyida Zainab Shrine

The General Intelligence Directorate in Syria apprehended those involved in the attack before they could execute their plan. Officials have labeled the plot as a “criminal act targeting the Syrian people.” However, no casualties have been reported, and further details surrounding the arrest, including the date or potential charges against the suspects, have not been released.

The Sayyida Zainab shrine, located just south of the capital, Damascus, holds significant religious importance for the Shiite community. Any attack on this site would likely have drawn severe repercussions due to its prominence.

Context of Recent Political Changes in Syria

The foiled bombing attempt comes amid a backdrop of significant political shifts in Syria. Last month, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, a militant coalition led by Ahmad al-Shara, the commander of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), captured Damascus. The HTS leadership has pledged to stabilize Syria and establish constructive diplomatic relations, particularly with Arab and Gulf nations.

In an interview, al-Shara, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, stated that Syria would not seek to unsettle neighboring countries and emphasized the country’s transition toward a period of long-term stability and economic cooperation.

The authorities’ success in preventing the IS bombing attempt highlights the ongoing security challenges in Syria, despite recent political changes.

