Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Witness Record Liquor Sales During New Year Festivities

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh see massive liquor sales during New Year celebrations. Telangana leads with ₹403 crore on December 31, while Andhra Pradesh records ₹332 crore over two days.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have witnessed an extraordinary surge in liquor sales during the New Year festivities, with combined sales reaching unprecedented levels.

Telangana Leads with ₹403 Crore in Sales on New Year’s Eve

In Telangana, liquor sales reached a staggering ₹403 crore on December 31 alone, highlighting the state’s strong demand during year-end celebrations. The festive atmosphere across cities like Hyderabad contributed significantly to this record-breaking figure.

Andhra Pradesh Records ₹332 Crore Over Two Days

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported liquor sales of ₹219 crore on December 30 and ₹113 crore on December 31, totaling ₹332 crore. The two-day spike reflects the celebratory mood of the people in cities such as Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

₹1800 Crore Sales Estimated Since December 28

Across both states, it is estimated that liquor sales have reached ₹1800 crore from December 28 to January 1 morning. The figures underscore the popularity of alcohol as a part of New Year celebrations, with retail outlets and bars witnessing record footfalls.

A Spirited Competition

The competition between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in liquor sales showcases the cultural and economic dynamics of the region. While Telangana saw a single-day high, Andhra Pradesh showed consistent demand over multiple days.

Economic Implications

The massive sales figures are expected to contribute significantly to state revenues, highlighting the role of the liquor industry in the regional economy.