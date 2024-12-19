Telangana Assembly winter session: Key bills and protests mark fifth day

Hyderabad: The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly resumed on its fifth day at 1000 hours on Thursday, beginning with the Question Hour.

A significant agenda awaits as the Assembly is set to discuss and approve the Bhu Bharati (ROR) 2024 Bill. Additionally, three other key bills will be introduced today.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will present the Telangana Municipalities Act Amendment Bill and the GHMC Act Amendment Bill, while Minister Seethakka will introduce the Panchayati Raj Act Amendment Bill. A short discussion on these legislative changes will also be held.

Further discussions in the House will cover critical issues such as the key responsibilities of the Telangana government and assurances to farmers. Minister Konda Surekha is scheduled to table the annual report of the Telangana Forest Development Corporation Limited.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is expected to move an adjournment resolution focusing on farmers’ issues in the state. Their demands include the implementation of a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver, Rs 15,000 investment assistance, and bonuses for all crops.

BRS legislators continued their trend of unique protest attire during the Assembly session. On Tuesday, they donned black shirts and carried beedis to support Lagacharla farmers. On Wednesday, they appeared dressed as auto drivers to draw attention to the struggles of the community. Today, they attended the session wearing farmers’ scarves to emphasise agricultural concerns.