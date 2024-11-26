Telangana BC Commission Push for Population-Based Reservation System

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes (BC Commission), chaired by G. Niranjan, conducted a significant public hearing on Monday, November 25, 2024, drawing over 600 participants. This event witnessed vibrant discussions as various backward class (BC) sub-caste associations presented 58 formal representations. The primary demand? Proportional reservation for BC communities based on their population within the state.

A Push for Representation and Inclusion

The hearing marked an essential step in addressing the concerns of BC sub-caste associations. Many representatives voiced grievances about their exclusion from the BC list since 2014, often without prior notice. In addition to demanding their re-inclusion in the BC category, they stressed the need for fair representation in employment, education, and social welfare schemes.

The session also highlighted how exclusion has marginalized several communities, limiting their access to opportunities provided under BC reservations. Representatives submitted affidavits urging immediate corrective measures to ensure inclusivity.

A Growing Demand for Proportional Reservations

A recurring theme during the public hearing was the call for reservations to be aligned with the population of each BC sub-caste. Associations argued that such an approach would lead to a more equitable distribution of resources, especially in a diverse state like Telangana, where backward class communities form a significant demographic.

Broad Participation in the Hearing

The hearing underscored the active engagement of Telangana’s BC communities. Over 600 attendees, including the general public and leaders from various caste organizations, made the event a vibrant forum for dialogue.

This gathering comes on the heels of an extensive public consultation process. According to G. Niranjan, the BC Commission had already collected 1,224 affidavits from hearings held across 10 combined districts in earlier sessions.

Also Read | Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Urges Faster Completion of Uppal Railway Bridge Following Train Gate Shutdown

BC Commission’s Commitment to Address Grievances

Addressing the media after the hearing, G. Niranjan reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to reviewing all representations and affidavits thoroughly. He emphasized the importance of ensuring justice for all BC communities in Telangana.

“The voices and concerns shared today will shape our recommendations to the state government. We aim to create a fair and inclusive framework that addresses the needs of backward classes across the state,” Niranjan stated.

The Road Ahead: What This Means for Telangana’s BC Communities

The BC Commission’s recent efforts reflect the growing demand for equitable policies that address the unique challenges faced by backward class communities. This latest public hearing signals a proactive approach to resolving long-standing issues, including exclusion from the BC list and the need for proportional reservations.

As the commission prepares to submit its findings and recommendations, all eyes will be on the Telangana government’s response. Will these demands lead to policy changes that benefit backward class communities? Only time will tell.

Conclusion

The Telangana BC Commission’s public hearing on November 25, 2024, highlighted the urgent need for a more inclusive approach to reservations and social justice policies. With 58 fresh representations and 1,224 affidavits already collected, the commission is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of BC welfare in Telangana.

This landmark event underscores the importance of community engagement in policymaking and sets a precedent for addressing the concerns of marginalized communities in a systematic and transparent manner.