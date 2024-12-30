Telangana CM Calls for Bharat Ratna for Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Tribute to the Visionary Leader

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed conferring India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, on former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the nation.

The announcement was made during a special session of the Telangana Assembly convened to pay homage to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently. The session began with a condolence motion moved by the Chief Minister, who expressed profound grief over the demise of the former Prime Minister and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Cross-Party Support for Bharat Ratna

Leaders from all political parties united to honor the late statesman. The main opposition, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), fully supported the Chief Minister’s demand. BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) emphasized that Dr. Singh’s legacy of public service and economic reforms warrants the highest recognition.

Proposal for a Statue in Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also suggested installing a statue of Dr. Singh in Hyderabad’s Financial District to honor his memory. He noted that the statue would serve as a lasting tribute to the leader and inspire future generations. “This will enable the people of Telangana to pay their respects and draw inspiration from his life,” he said.

Legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s contributions to the nation were widely lauded during the session. Known as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, Dr. Singh’s leadership transformed India’s economy and governance.

The Chief Minister highlighted his distinguished career, which included roles as an advisor to the Union Finance Ministry, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Finance Minister, and finally, Prime Minister of India.

Revanth Reddy underscored Dr. Singh’s pivotal role in fulfilling the 60-year-old demand for Telangana’s statehood, making him a beloved figure among the people of the region. The Chief Minister also recalled Singh’s visit to Mahabubnagar, where he launched the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), a transformative program providing assured employment.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Landmark Reforms and Initiatives

Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister saw the introduction of key reforms and initiatives, including:

Unique Identification Number (Aadhaar): A social revolution in governance.

A social revolution in governance. Food Security Act: Ensuring the right to food for millions.

Ensuring the right to food for millions. Right to Information (RTI): Promoting transparency in governance.

Promoting transparency in governance. Forest Rights Act (2006): Protecting the rights of forest-dwelling communities.

Protecting the rights of forest-dwelling communities. Land Acquisition Law (2013): Establishing fair compensation practices for displaced individuals.

These policies were hailed as groundbreaking measures that reshaped India’s social and economic landscape.

A Humble Visionary

Leaders across party lines praised Dr. Singh’s simple living and profound intellect. BRS leader KTR reflected on Singh’s unwavering loyalty to the Congress party, which gave him an opportunity to serve the nation. Recalling his first Budget speech in 1991, KTR said Dr. Singh had envisioned India as a global economic powerhouse, a vision that resonated throughout his career