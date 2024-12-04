Telangana CM pays tribute to former CM Rosaiah on third death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to former Chief Minister K Rosaiah on his third death anniversary.

Speaking at a program organized at HICC, Madhapur, Reddy lauded Rosaiah’s discipline, statesmanship, and decades-long contribution to public service.

The Chief Minister credited Rosaiah’s financial stewardship as the Finance Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for leaving Telangana with a surplus budget of Rs 16,000 crore at the time of its formation.

Recalling his early days in the Legislative Council, Reddy said, “I was intimidated to speak in the Council amidst stalwarts like Chukka Ramaiah, Professor Nageshwar, and Rosaiah. Yet, when I addressed the Irrigation Department, Rosaiah called me to his chamber and encouraged me, despite being an opposition member. He wanted to uphold the dignity of the Council.”

Also Read: Telangana Govt to boost water tourism and adventure sports: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Reddy noted Rosaiah’s advice: to question as a member of the opposition and to solve issues when in the ruling party. He lamented the lack of such inspiring figures in today’s political environment, where opposition voices are often stifled.

Highlighting Rosaiah’s illustrious career, the CM stated, “In over 50 years of public service, Rosaiah excelled as Chief Minister, Governor, and in various capacities. As Governor of Tamil Nadu, he remained free of controversies, a rarity in that role. Many Chief Ministers of his time relied on him as their trusted right-hand man.”

Reddy emphasised Rosaiah’s humility, saying he never aspired for the Chief Minister’s post, but Sonia Gandhi entrusted him with the role during a critical period due to his unwavering commitment to the party.

The Chief Minister also recognized the contributions of the Arya Vaishya community to Telangana’s economic growth, assuring timely government support for their businesses and pledging their inclusion in politics.

Reddy announced the installation of a statue of Rosaiah in Hyderabad on behalf of the state government, describing it as a symbol of inspiration for society. “Rosaiah’s legacy will continue to guide us and inspire future generations,” he said.