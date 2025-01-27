Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Rally in Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will attend the Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

The rally, organized to honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and promote the Congress’s social justice agenda, marks a significant political event ahead of upcoming elections.

Key Attendees and Agenda

Apart from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Vikramarka, the rally will witness participation from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, several ministers, and Congress MPs.

The event will be addressed by prominent leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The rally, being held in Mhow—the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution—is part of the Congress’s nationwide campaign to strengthen its narrative around social justice, constitutional values, and people’s rights.

According to party sources, the Telangana delegation is expected to return to Hyderabad by Monday evening.

Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ Campaign

The rally in Mhow is the launchpad for the Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at highlighting the party’s commitment to constitutional values and social justice.

This campaign involves a series of activities, including padayatras, public meetings, rallies, and seminars at village, block, district, and state levels.

The campaign also seeks to counter the BJP’s narrative by accusing it of undermining the Constitution and disrespecting freedom fighters.

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have pledged to use this platform to safeguard people’s rights and freedoms, particularly freedom of expression.

Significance of Mhow

Mhow, located approximately 25 kilometers from Indore, holds immense historical and symbolic importance as the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

By launching this campaign from Mhow, the Congress aims to connect with Ambedkar’s legacy and emphasize its dedication to the principles of equality and justice enshrined in the Constitution.

Telangana’s Role in the Rally

Telangana’s participation in this rally underscores the Congress’s efforts to foster unity and collaboration among state and national leaders.

The presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other senior leaders highlights the state’s contribution to the party’s broader political strategy.

Political Context and Reactions

The ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally comes at a critical juncture for the Congress, which recently faced a setback in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party’s central leadership replaced veteran leader Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as the new state unit chief, signaling a shift in strategy to regain political ground.

In a parallel development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace a day before the Congress rally to pay tribute on Republic Day.

During his visit, CM Yadav criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming that for some people, Ambedkar’s birthplace is merely a “tourist spot.”

Controversy Over Rally Restrictions

The Congress’s rally has not been without hurdles. The local administration in Mhow imposed eight conditions for granting permission to the event.

One condition prohibits political speeches or comments against any religion, which the Congress has termed “undemocratic.”

Despite these restrictions, the party is determined to make the rally a historic event, with more than one lakh Congress workers and leaders expected to participate.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari described the rally as a significant step in raising voices against perceived injustices and protecting constitutional values.