Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Fulfills Job Promise: 1,532 Lecturers Receive Appointment Letters!

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted his commitment to transparent governance, declaring that the state will not be run on falsehoods. Addressing a gathering at the “Jobs Festival in People’s Government” event at Ravindra Bharathi, he emphasized the importance of explaining challenges to the public and seeking their consent for the state’s development.

Appointment Letters Distributed to New Recruits

At the event, CM Reddy handed over appointment letters to 1,532 candidates selected as lecturers and faculty for intermediate and polytechnic colleges. He congratulated the appointees and highlighted their role in shaping the future of Telangana and its youth.

Significant Recruitment Milestones

The Chief Minister noted that his government had filled 57,946 government jobs within just one year of assuming office. He expressed satisfaction in resolving the long-standing issues faced by unemployed youth, a cornerstone of the Telangana statehood movement.

“No other state in India has filled so many government positions in such a short time. This achievement brings me immense satisfaction,” CM Reddy remarked, citing the successful completion of a DSC recruitment process that filled 11,000 teacher posts within just 55 days of the government coming to power.

Focus on Education and Employment

CM Reddy emphasized the importance of education in nation-building, urging educators to view their roles as investments in future generations.

“Education is not an expense; it’s an investment for the future. Teachers hold the responsibility of shaping the youth, which directly influences the country’s future,” he stated.

Concerns About Telangana’s Education Standards

The Chief Minister expressed concern over Telangana’s declining educational rankings, urging stakeholders to evaluate the reasons behind private schools outperforming government institutions despite significant investments in the latter.

“Why are more children attending private schools despite the presence of experienced faculty in government schools? We need to introspect and address these challenges,” he added.

Integrated Residential Schools and Skill Development Initiatives

CM Reddy announced plans to establish integrated residential schools in every assembly constituency, allocating ₹11,000 crore for the initiative. Recognizing the lack of skills among engineering graduates, he highlighted the establishment of Telangana Young India Skill University to address the gap and boost employability.

Promoting Sports Alongside Education

Stressing the need for sports development, CM Reddy said,

“Sports enhance a nation’s reputation. Despite our population, we struggle to excel in global competitions like the Olympics. Alongside academics, sports need encouragement at all levels.”

He urged the newly appointed educators to identify and nurture talent in schools and colleges to produce skilled athletes.

Leadership’s Vision for Development

The Chief Minister concluded by addressing systemic challenges, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to improve education and sports in the state.

Event Participants

The event was attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Advisor K. Keshav Rao, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and several other public representatives and senior officials.