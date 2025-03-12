Telangana: Intermediate Student Injured as Ceiling Fan Falls During Exam

Karimnagar: An Intermediate second-year student, Nili Shivanvitha, sustained injuries after a ceiling fan fell near her while she was writing the ongoing Inter exams at Sahasra Junior College in Mankammathota on Wednesday. The incident left her with injuries to her face and hand.

Student Provided Medical Aid, Allowed to Continue Exam

A healthcare worker present at the examination centre, along with a local Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), provided first aid to the injured student. Authorities later granted her additional time to complete her exam.

ABVP Activists Protest, Demand Action

Following the incident, activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attempted to stage a protest in front of the college, demanding strict action against the management. However, police intervened and detained the protestors before they could escalate their demonstration.

Negligence Allegations Against College and Officials

Protestors and the student’s parents blamed the incident on the negligence of both the college management and the Intermediate Board officials. They alleged that the authorities failed to ensure the safety of students and provide adequate facilities at examination centres.

The incident has raised serious concerns over infrastructure maintenance at educational institutions, prompting demands for stricter safety regulations in examination halls.