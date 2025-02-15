Telangana Congress Plans Public Meetings with Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is planning to organize a public meeting soon, which is expected to be attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi. TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud announced on Saturday that the Congress was working on the details of the event.

The announcement comes after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday. While the specifics of their discussion remain unclear, Goud indicated that the meeting might have centered around the party’s strategies and political issues, including the ongoing caste survey in Telangana and the state government’s approval of the SC categorization.

Congress Responds to BJP Criticism

In response to the criticism from Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar regarding Revanth Reddy’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste background, Goud expressed discontent over the BJP’s attempt to escalate the issue. Revanth Reddy had earlier claimed that Modi does not belong to the backward classes by birth and accused him of being “anti-BC in mentality.”

Goud emphasized that the BJP’s leaders, upset by these remarks, are trying to make it a major controversy. He pointed out that Modi’s caste had been included in the BC list back in 1994, as mentioned by Revanth Reddy. He further questioned Bandi Sanjay Kumar, asking whether caste should be included in the national census.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Discusses Cabinet Expansion and Muslim Representation

Congress Demands Accountability from BJP Leaders

Goud also targeted BJP leaders for questioning Rahul Gandhi’s caste in light of the controversy surrounding Revanth Reddy’s comments. He reminded them of the contributions made by former Prime Ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, who rose above caste, religion, and regions in their leadership roles.

“Rahul Gandhi is a leader who is working for the country without being confined by caste or religion,” Goud added.

Congress Public Meeting Expected to Address Key Issues

The planned public meeting, where Rahul Gandhi is expected to address supporters, is seen as part of the Congress’s efforts to counter the state government’s caste survey and to provide a platform for discussing various issues, including the ongoing political developments and the demand for more inclusive policies for backward classes in Telangana.

As the situation continues to evolve, Congress leaders are hoping that the upcoming meeting will strengthen the party’s position in the state, while simultaneously addressing the concerns of backward classes in Telangana.