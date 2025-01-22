Telangana: Criminal Case Filed Against Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been registered against Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender by the Pocharam police following a complaint filed by a person named Upender. The case involves multiple sections against Rajender and 30 others.

The complainant, Upender, alleges that he was attacked by Etala Rajender while he was on security duty. The incident occurred after victims of land encroachment approached MP Etala Rajender with allegations that some individuals were attempting to encroach on their plots in Ekashilanagar, under Pocharam municipal limits, and were allegedly terrorizing them.

In response, Etala Rajender, accompanied by BJP workers, inspected the site. During the inspection, six individuals believed to be encroachers were seen drinking alcohol. Etala Rajender reportedly attacked one of them, while BJP workers beat up the others. Four of the suspects fled the scene, and the party workers later confronted and beat Upender and another person named Rafiq.

The police eventually intervened and brought the situation under control. The case is currently under investigation.