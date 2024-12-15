Telangana CSB recovers over Rs 1.10 crore lost in cyber fraud incident

Hyderabad: The Swift action by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has helped to recover Rs. 1,10,70,000 lost in a cyber fraud incident reported by a Hyderabad resident.

The recovery was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the 1930 Cybercrime Call Centre, the police, and various banking authorities, a police statement said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on at 1600 hours on last Tuesday when the victim called the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline. The complainant reported that Rs 1.9 crore had been debited from his account without his knowledge or any OTP verification. The unauthorized transaction had occurred earlier that day at 1403 hours.

Upon receiving the call, WPC G. Mounika promptly registered the complaint and escalated it to the follow-up team, led by WSI Sirisha. The team immediately coordinated with Punjab National Bank (PNB), the bank where the transaction originated. Their timely action intercepted and saved Rs 75,69,223 at PNB.

Further investigations revealed that Rs 35 lakhs had been transferred by the fraudsters to other banks. Quick follow-ups with AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, and other institutions enabled the recovery of this amount as well.

The team members, including WPC Swapna and PC Venkatesh, worked tirelessly to track and freeze the stolen funds. As a result, Rs. 1,10,70,000 was successfully put on hold across multiple banks.

Efforts to recover the remaining Rs. 79,30,000 are ongoing.

This case highlights the efficiency of the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline and the TGCSB in responding to and mitigating financial cybercrimes. Their rapid coordination with banks and robust follow-up mechanisms have proven instrumental in safeguarding citizens from cyber fraud.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against such scams and to report any suspicious activity to the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline for immediate assistance.