Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Announces Grand Christmas Celebrations Across the State

Hyderabad: In a bid to celebrate the spirit of Christmas, Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called for grand celebrations across the state.

Speaking during a review meeting with senior officials and members of the celebration committee on November 27, Vikramarka outlined plans for Christmas festivities to be organized in 200 locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and across 95 assembly constituencies.

The festivities will be conducted under the auspices of the state government, with extensive arrangements being made to ensure a grand celebration. Vikramarka emphasized that special committees would be formed for each assembly constituency, along with the GHMC, to coordinate and facilitate the events.

The goal is to ensure that communities across Telangana can partake in the joyous occasion, making it an inclusive celebration for all.

One of the highlights of the Christmas celebrations will be a grand event at LB Stadium, where Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to be present. This high-profile event is set to be a major focal point of the state’s Christmas activities, bringing together people from different walks of life to celebrate the holiday season.

Further, Vikramarka instructed Deepak John, Chairman of the Christian Minority Finance Corporation, to extend invitations to all church leaders across the state to participate in the Christmas festivities. The inclusiveness of the celebration highlights the state’s commitment to honoring the cultural and religious diversity of its population.

In addition to the festivities, the Deputy Chief Minister announced several awards to recognize outstanding contributions in literature, sports, arts, social initiatives, education, and medical services. Winners in literature, sports, and arts will receive cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each, while individuals recognized for their social, educational, or medical efforts will be awarded Rs 2 lakh each. Vikramarka urged officials to expedite the application process for these awards, ensuring that deserving individuals are honored for their efforts.

The announcement has generated excitement among the people of Telangana, as they look forward to celebrating Christmas with a series of events across the state. With the Chief Minister’s attendance at the LB Stadium event and various community-based celebrations, this year’s Christmas festivities promise to be a significant and memorable occasion for the people of Telangana.

The Telangana government’s push for widespread celebrations aims to foster a sense of unity and community spirit, ensuring that Christmas is celebrated in a grand and inclusive manner across the state. The upcoming events will surely bring festive cheer to all corners of Telangana, making this Christmas one to remember for residents across the region.