Telangana: Dry Weather Expected for the Next 7 Days, Says Meteorological Centre

Hyderabad: According to the Meteorological Centre, dry weather is expected to persist across Telangana for the next seven days.

The weather report issued on Saturday forecasts a period of dry conditions, with minimal chances of rainfall during this period.

Mist and Hazy Conditions Expected in the Morning

While dry weather is likely to dominate, the Meteorological Centre also stated that there will be mist or hazy conditions in isolated pockets of the state during the morning hours for the next five days. These conditions are expected to impact visibility in some regions early in the day.

Normal Minimum Temperatures Expected

The report mentioned that minimum temperatures in Telangana are likely to remain normal over the next five days. It also noted that the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 11.8 degrees Celsius in Medak, Telangana, during the Friday-Saturday night.

Dry Weather in the Last 24 Hours

The weather in the past 24 hours also remained dry over Telangana, with no significant rainfall recorded.

For more updates on the weather in Telangana, stay tuned to the Meteorological Centre’s forecasts.