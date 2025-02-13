Telangana Election Commission Proposes Re-Elections if NOTA Wins in Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has proposed re-elections in constituencies where the “None of the Above” (NOTA) option secures more votes than any candidate in upcoming local body elections. This move aims to empower voters and curb coercion in uncontested elections, drawing mixed reactions from political parties.

SEC’s Proposal for Re-elections

The commission has suggested that if NOTA—an option allowing voters to reject all candidates—receives the highest number of votes, fresh elections should be held with new candidates. This proposal aligns with similar rules adopted in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana.

Political Reactions to the Proposal

Congress has opposed the idea, citing concerns about the financial and logistical burdens that could arise from re-elections.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has supported the proposal, calling it a safeguard against forced unanimous elections.

BJP has refrained from commenting, highlighting that the Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legal implications of NOTA.

Why This Matters

Introduced in 2013 following a Supreme Court directive, NOTA allows voters to reject all candidates but currently holds no electoral consequences. In Karnataka’s 2023 assembly polls, over 2.6 lakh voters (0.7%) chose NOTA, showing dissatisfaction with candidate quality. Experts argue that the rising use of NOTA, as seen in Mysuru where it outperformed 17 candidates in 2019, signals systemic discontent with the political system.

Legal and Administrative Hurdles

The SEC will seek legal advice and government approval to amend election rules, with a final decision expected after political parties submit their formal opinions by February 15.

Broader Context

NOTA’s History: Introduced via a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, NOTA replaced the earlier Rule 49-O system, which compromised voter anonymity.

Introduced via a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, NOTA replaced the earlier Rule 49-O system, which compromised voter anonymity. National Trends: Former Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi predicts that NOTA’s popularity will rise if parties continue to field candidates with criminal or corrupt backgrounds.

What’s Next?

If implemented, the SEC’s proposal could reshape electoral accountability in India. This would mark the first time that NOTA directly impacts election outcomes, potentially pressuring political parties to nominate cleaner candidates.