Telangana has become a hub of innovation-based life sciences globally, with its ecosystem worth more than $80 billion, according to IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. More than 2,000 companies operate within the state, with over 54,000 crores invested therein in the preceding year thus becoming the sole area in India being ranked in the top seven life sciences clusters across the world.

Development Telangana is unique in the sense that it enjoys the dominance in regulatory credentials: it alone in the world has over 250 USFDA approved facilities in operation. The ecosystem of the life sciences is also surrounded by more than 20 targeted Life Sciences and MedTech incubators as well as more than 40 national research and academic institutions, which provide leading-edge research and development.

The government in the 6th Board Meeting of Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, which had Minister Babu as its chairman, suggested as to how a Telangana School of Life Sciences, an advanced university in Life Sciences with state-of-the-art facilities should be created to foster research and the talent.

Going forward Telangana has put forward a grand vision to grow its life sciences economy to $250 billion by 2030, and with new policies in place to attract big businesses across pharmaceuticals, biotech, cell and gene therapy, vaccines, medical devices, digital health and advanced therapies.

Industry voices pay attention. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of Telangana Lifesciences CECurrently, Hyderabad accommodates the top 8 out of 10 global pharma companies, with future initiatives to cover the complete representation. Plans of improving Genome Valley, and the MedTech Park were also reviewed in the board to fortify the infrastructure of the ecosystem.

The progressive policy framework, industry-friendly infrastructure and supportive public-private partnerships has made Telangana an emerging global beacon in the life sciences realm.