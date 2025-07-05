Telangana: Engineering Graduate Ends Life After Failing Government Job Exams

Hanamkonda: In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old engineering graduate died by suicide in Peddakodepaka village of Shaympet mandal on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Ravula Prathyusha, was reportedly distressed over repeated setbacks in competitive exams.

Aspirant Was Preparing for Government Job Exams

According to the police, Prathyusha, who completed her BTech in 2023, had been rigorously preparing for various government job exams. Despite her dedication, she narrowly missed qualifying marks multiple times, which deeply affected her mental health.

Daughter of Daily-Wage Workers Found Hanging

Prathyusha was the younger daughter of daily-wage labourers, Ramesh and Sunitha. On Saturday morning, her parents found her hanging in her room and immediately alerted local authorities. Shaympet police arrived at the scene and began preliminary investigation.

Suicide Case Registered, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by her father, Ramesh. Police officials confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death. Her body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Rising Pressure on Unemployed Youth

This incident highlights the growing pressure faced by unemployed youth, particularly those striving for government jobs. Experts have often stressed the need for better mental health support and career counseling for students facing exam-related stress and uncertainty.