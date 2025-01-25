Telangana Former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Sister Passes Away

Hyderabad, January 25 – In a deeply sorrowful moment for Telangana’s former Chief Minister and BRS Party Chief K. Chandrashekar Rao, his fifth sister, Chitti Sakulamma, has passed away.

She breathed her last late last night after battling ongoing health issues.

Sakulamma had been under medical care at a private hospital in Hyderabad for some time. Her condition had worsened over the past few months, leading to her untimely demise.

Her husband, Hanumant Rao, had also passed away a few years ago, leaving the family with a deep sense of loss.

Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, K. Chandrashekar Rao rushed to her residence to pay his last respects. There, he expressed his heartfelt tribute to his beloved sister and offered condolences to the grieving family members. The atmosphere at the house was somber, with family and close friends mourning her loss.

Sakulamma was well-known in her community for her caring nature and close relationship with her brother, K. Chandrashekar Rao.

This loss adds to the personal grief of the political leader, who, despite his busy political schedule, has always maintained strong family bonds.

The passing of Sakulamma marks a significant moment of sadness for the Rao family, and tributes have been pouring in from political figures and well-wishers alike. The family is now focused on coping with the loss and supporting each other during this difficult time.

Family and Political Leaders Mourn the Loss

Leaders across Telangana have expressed their condolences to K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family. They acknowledged her contribution to the community and extended their support during this time of mourning.

Additionally, social media has been flooded with messages of sympathy and respect for the family, underscoring the impact she had on those around her.

K. Chandrashekar Rao’s connection with his family has always been a cornerstone of his personal and political journey. His strength in the face of this loss has resonated with many, and his public tribute to his sister has further endeared him to his supporters.

A Close-Knit Family’s Journey Through Loss

This unfortunate event has left a mark on the Rao family, reminding them of the fragility of life and the importance of family ties. As the family members gather to pay their respects, there is an outpouring of love and solidarity, particularly from those who have shared close relationships with the Rao family over the years.

In the coming days, the family will continue to honor the memory of Sakulamma, and her legacy will live on through the lives she touched. The grief of the family, however, is felt not only in the personal sphere but also in the wider political community, as they come together to offer strength and support during this difficult time.

This loss serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between personal and public life, as K. Chandrashekar Rao navigates his political commitments while dealing with the deep sorrow of losing a close family member.