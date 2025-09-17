Telangana Government Announces 1,743 TGSRTC Jobs, Check Details

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has announced a major opportunity for job seekers in the state. The Telangana Police Recruitment Board (TSPRB) has released a notification for 1,743 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

Out of these, 1,000 posts are for drivers and 743 posts for Shramik (workmen). This recruitment drive is expected to provide a significant boost to unemployed candidates in the state.

Application Process

Applications will be accepted online only from 8:00 am on October 8 to 5:00 pm on October 28, 2025. Candidates can visit the official TSPRB website https://www.tgprb.in/ for detailed information, eligibility criteria, and instructions on how to apply.

This announcement has been welcomed by unemployed youth across Telangana, who are eager to apply for these government jobs and secure stable employment.