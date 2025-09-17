Telangana

Telangana Government Announces 1,743 TGSRTC Jobs, Check Details

The Telangana Police Recruitment Board (TSPRB) has released a notification for 1,743 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 September 2025 - 19:45
Telangana Government Announces 1,743 TGSRTC Jobs, Check Details
Telangana Government Announces 1,743 TGSRTC Jobs, Check Details

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has announced a major opportunity for job seekers in the state. The Telangana Police Recruitment Board (TSPRB) has released a notification for 1,743 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

Out of these, 1,000 posts are for drivers and 743 posts for Shramik (workmen). This recruitment drive is expected to provide a significant boost to unemployed candidates in the state.

Also Read: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Telangana Government’s Welfare Achievements

Application Process

Applications will be accepted online only from 8:00 am on October 8 to 5:00 pm on October 28, 2025. Candidates can visit the official TSPRB website https://www.tgprb.in/ for detailed information, eligibility criteria, and instructions on how to apply.

This announcement has been welcomed by unemployed youth across Telangana, who are eager to apply for these government jobs and secure stable employment.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 September 2025 - 19:45
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button