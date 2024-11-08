Telangana Government Announces Major Celebration for National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Government of Telangana has announced that November 11, 2024, will be celebrated as both National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day across the state. The dual observance will honor the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister, who played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s education system.

This year’s celebrations are aligned with the state government’s commitment to promoting education and supporting minority welfare. The government has issued a memo, instructing all District Collectors to organize events on November 11 at the district headquarters, emphasizing the importance of education while acknowledging the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to India’s educational landscape.

Also Read: Telangana to Fill 2 Lakh Vacant Government Jobs – Here’s What You Need to Know

Key Highlights of the Celebration:

National Education Day: November 11 marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a revered freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of India. His contributions to education, particularly the foundation of institutions like the IITs, are widely recognized. Minority Welfare Day: The Telangana government has also designated November 11 as Minority Welfare Day, a day to recognize the rights and welfare of minority communities in the state. This initiative, launched in 2009, underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to uplift minority groups and ensure their inclusive participation in education and societal development. State-Wide Observance: District Collectors across Telangana have been instructed to commemorate the day with events that highlight the significance of education and the empowerment of minorities. The celebrations will be held in a befitting manner at all district headquarters, with a focus on education, social inclusion, and the legacy of Maulana Azad.

Government’s Continued Commitment to Minority Welfare

This decision further reinforces Telangana’s commitment to improving access to quality education and empowering minority communities. Through initiatives like the Minority Welfare Day, the state aims to ensure that all sections of society, especially minorities, benefit from government schemes and policies aimed at their social and economic development.

Tafseer Iqbal, Special Secretary to the Government, Minorities Welfare (V&C) Department, emphasized the importance of celebrating this day as a reminder of Maulana Azad’s vision for an inclusive, educated society.

A Call for Participation

The government has urged all stakeholders, including educational institutions, social organizations, and local communities, to actively participate in the celebrations and contribute to the success of the day’s events. The observance of National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day is seen as a vital step in strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure and promoting social harmony.

Related References:

G.O.Rt.No. 875 from the Higher Education Department, dated 05.11.2000 G.O.Rt.No. 383 from the Minorities Welfare Department, dated 07.11.2009 G.O.Rt.No. 104 from the Minorities Welfare Department, dated 05.07.2013

For more updates and detailed information, stay tuned to Telangana’s official government channels.