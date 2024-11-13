Telangana Government Approves Lighting Project Around Historic Charminar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a new lighting project for the area surrounding Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar. The project will illuminate the stretch from Nayapul to Charminar, including the bustling Laad Bazaar.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), a budget of ₹8.19 crore has been allocated for enhancing lighting and beautification around Charminar. The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority will oversee the implementation of this project.

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar, has instructed the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority to invite tenders and begin work in alignment with NTPC’s guidelines. This initiative aims to enhance the visibility and aesthetic appeal of the Charminar area, making it a more vibrant and safe environment for residents and tourists alike.