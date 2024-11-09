Telangana Government Dismisses Teachers Appointed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department has terminated seven teachers who qualified in the DSC 2024 exams and were appointed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. These teachers, who received appointment letters on October 9 in Hyderabad, were dismissed after 22 days of service without prior notice, being unexpectedly replaced by others.

Upon arriving at their schools as usual on Thursday, the teachers were informed of their dismissal by the headmasters. Distressed, they approached District Education Officer (DEO) E. Somashekara Sharma, who explained that, according to GO MS No. 25, they lacked the required qualifications, which led to their termination.

The dismissed teachers include M. Nageshwar Rao (Government High School, Madhira), Sattu Ramalingaiah (Government High School, Banigandlapadu), Shaik Nagul Meera (Kandukur ZPHS, Vemsoor mandal), Dornala Lavanya (Chilukur ZPHS, Madhira mandal), T. Nagalakshmi (Palair ZPHS, Kusumanchi mandal), Tatikonda Sridevi (Remidicharla ZPHS, Yerrupalem mandal), and M. Venkata Ratnam (Tummalapally ZPHS, Konijarla Mandal).

Speaking to Telangana Today, a Hindi pandit, Shaik Nagul Meera, said he began work with high hopes on October 16, only to be dismissed on November 7 without a valid reason. He stated that he had the necessary qualifications, but the DEO was not acknowledging them. Meera completed the Hindi Bhushan and Vidwan courses along with a regular degree. The DSC notification specified that the Grade-II Language Pandit post required a graduation degree along with a Hindi language proficiency certificate.

“How could the Education Department terminate our services after issuing appointment letters following thorough certificate verification?” he asked, adding that their only option now was to approach the court. Another teacher, M. Venkata Ratnam, stated that she held a Hindi Pravina certificate from Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras, which the University Grants Commission recognizes. Still, DEO Sharma seemed unclear about the qualification requirements for the post.

These teachers plan to meet Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday to seek justice.