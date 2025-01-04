Telangana Government Set to Fill Vacant Posts on a Regular Basis

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu has confirmed that the Telangana government is committed to recruiting candidates regularly for all vacant positions. Speaking at the Passing Out Parade of 196 Fire Driver Operators at the Telangana State Fire Services and Civil Defense Training Institute in Vattinagula Pally, Rangareddy district, he assured that this long-awaited process, which had been stalled for over a decade, has now been revived under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Reviving the Recruitment Process

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized that the government had made significant strides in overcoming the legal and procedural challenges that had hindered recruitment efforts for years. “The Chief Minister has personally placed special emphasis on filling vacancies in various departments, especially in the Home Department, and we are determined to ensure that no post remains unfilled,” he stated.

Strengthening the Fire Department

Sridhar Babu also highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen the state’s Fire department, which plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of citizens. He applauded the personnel for their exceptional service, particularly their efforts during the recent floods in Khammam. “In times of crisis, the Fire department personnel step up to safeguard lives. Their courage and dedication are exemplary,” he noted.

As part of the government’s drive to enhance the operational capacity of the Fire department, Sridhar Babu revealed that 878 new personnel were recruited across various divisions in the past year. He also assured that the government would continue to improve the department’s infrastructure and operational effectiveness to meet emerging challenges.

A Call to New Drivers for Excellence

During the event, the Minister congratulated the 196 newly inducted Driver Operators who had completed their intensive four-month training program. He advised them to maintain integrity, efficiency, and professionalism in their new roles, serving the public with respect and commitment.

Government’s Focus on Service and Safety

The event also saw the participation of prominent dignitaries such as Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, MLC Dayanand, Special Chief Secretary for the Home Department Ravi Gupta, and Fire Services DG Nagireddy. They echoed the Minister’s sentiment, reiterating the government’s commitment to the safety and service of the people.

With an ambitious recruitment plan in motion, Telangana’s government aims to ensure that critical services like the Fire department remain fully staffed and capable of handling emergencies swiftly and effectively.