Telangana Government to Set Global Record with World’s Tallest Gandhi Statue in Musi River, Surpassing Gujarat’s Statue of Unity

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Bapu Ghat into a global symbol of peace and unity, with the installation of the world’s tallest statue of Mahatma Gandhi. This initiative aims to break the global record set by Gujarat’s Statue of Unity, which stands at an impressive 182 meters (597 feet). The project is not only about erecting a statue but also about creating a vibrant cultural and educational hub.

A Vision for Global Recognition with World’s Tallest Gandhi Statue in Musi River

Transforming Bapu Ghat into Gandhi Sarovar

Bapu Ghat, located at the confluence of the Musi and Isa rivers, is set to be developed into an international spiritual center named Gandhi Sarovar. This site will reflect the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and serve as a beacon of brotherhood and spirituality. The development plans include the establishment of a Gandhi Ideology Center, which will focus on education related to communication skills, ethics, and values. 1

Current Tallest Statue of Gandhi in Telangana

Currently, the tallest statue of Gandhi in Telangana stands at 22 feet, unveiled in 1999 during Chandrababu Naidu’s administration. In comparison, the tallest statue of Gandhi in India is located at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, measuring 72 feet and established in 2013. This bronze statue captures Gandhi interacting warmly with two children.

Design and Structure of new Tallest Gandhi Statue

Statue Design Considerations

Discussions are ongoing regarding the design of the new statue, particularly whether it should depict Gandhi in a seated meditative pose or standing, reminiscent of his iconic Dandi March. The government is committed to gathering insights from scholars, leaders, and representatives from various backgrounds to ensure widespread consensus on this monumental project. 2

Beautification Efforts of Musi River

Under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s guidance, efforts to beautify the Musi River area are being expedited. Officials have been instructed to study existing statues and ashrams dedicated to Gandhi worldwide to create a unique monument that enhances Bapu Ghat’s image while promoting Gandhian values. 3

Gandhi Ideology Center and Educational Initiatives

The proposed Gandhi Ideology Center will not only serve as an educational hub but also aim to attract global attention by offering courses on ethics and values grounded in Gandhian philosophy. This center will play a crucial role in fostering a deeper understanding of Gandhi’s teachings among visitors from around the world.

Conclusion: A New Era for Bapu Ghat

The Telangana government’s initiative to install the world’s tallest statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat represents a significant cultural project that seeks to honor Gandhian ideals while promoting global peace and unity. As plans progress, public interest and anticipation continue to grow, reflecting a collective vision for transforming this historic site into a landmark destination that embodies brotherhood and spiritual values.