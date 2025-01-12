Telangana

Telangana Governor Extends Greetings on Bhogi and Sankranti Festivals

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Bhogi and Sankranti festivals.

Fouzia Farhana12 January 2025 - 20:00
Telangana Governor Extends Greetings on Bhogi and Sankranti Festivals

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Bhogi and Sankranti festivals.

Governor’s Festive Message

In a message, the Governor conveyed his warm wishes, saying, “I extend my heartiest wishes and warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi and Sankranti. These harvest festivals symbolize abundance and joy, bringing happiness, prosperity, and good health to all.”

Cultural Significance of the Festivals

The Governor emphasized the cultural importance of these festivals, which are deeply rooted in the state’s heritage. He highlighted that Sankranti reflects the spirit of unity and harmony, fostering amity and brotherhood among all sections of society.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Telangana CM Seeks Centre’s Help

Wishes for Prosperity and Unity

“May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, and unity,” the Governor added in his message.

In conclusion, the Governor wished everyone a joyful and prosperous festive season.

