Telangana Governor Leads Statehood Day Celebrations: Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, participated as the chief guest in the commemoration celebrations of the Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

Held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, this event was organized under the banner of the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative. It celebrated the rich history, cultural legacy, and future aspirations of these three Northeastern states, showcasing India’s cultural unity.

Governor’s Address: Emphasizing Cultural Unity

In his keynote address, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma highlighted the alignment of the event with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering cultural integration through the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative. He emphasized the program’s significant role in:

Strengthening cultural connections across states.

Enhancing mutual understanding of India’s diversity.

Promoting tourism, sports, and best practices.

The Governor applauded the rich linguistic and traditional diversity of India while urging greater national and international attention to the Northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. These states, he noted, possess immense potential to emerge as prime tourist destinations due to their unique heritage and cultural vibrancy.

Tribute to Northeastern States’ Statehood

Governor Varma also paid tribute to the historic achievement of full-fledged statehood for Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. He celebrated their journey of progress and development, highlighting their resilient spirit and cultural richness that continue to inspire India.

Cultural Highlights of the Celebration

The event showcased the cultural diversity of the Northeast through captivating performances and engaging speeches. Key highlights included:

Traditional Dances: The program featured mesmerizing traditional dances representing the rich heritage of the three states. The First Lady of Telangana, Smt. Sudha Dev Varma, joined the artists during the performances, adding vibrancy to the celebrations.

A variety of cultural presentations highlighted the unique traditions of the Northeast.

A variety of cultural presentations highlighted the unique traditions of the Northeast. Guest Speeches: Representatives from Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura delivered short speeches, emphasizing the distinctiveness of their states.

Video messages from Hon’ble Governors Sri Indrasena Reddy Nallu of Tripura and Sri Ajay Kumar Bhalla of Manipur were also played, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Distinguished Attendees

The celebration witnessed the presence of several dignitaries and esteemed guests, including:

Smt. Sudha Dev Varma: First Lady of Telangana.

Sri M. Dana Kishore, I.A.S.: Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Sri J. Bhavani Shankar: Joint Secretary to the Governor.

Prof. Ramesh: Head of the Department of Anthropology, UOH (Manipur).

Dr. Gracius Temsen: Faculty at UOH (Meghalaya).

Col. Bhaskar Dev Varman: Representative of Tripura.

Sri K. Takeshore: DRDO Scientist (Manipur).

Officers, staff of Raj Bhavan, and guests from the three states also graced the occasion.

Promoting the Northeast as a Tourist Hub

Reflecting on the natural beauty and cultural wealth of the Northeast, Governor Varma called for greater national and international focus on Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. He emphasized their potential as tourism hotspots, showcasing their stunning landscapes, historical significance, and vibrant traditions.