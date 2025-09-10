Telangana Govt sets up special helpline for citizens amid tense situation in Nepal

New Delhi/Hyderabad: In wake of the prevailing uncertainty in Nepal, the Telangana government has set up an emergency helpline at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to assist citizens from the state who may be stranded there.

The government clarified that, as per information available so far, no Telangana citizen in Nepal is facing any problem. However, precautionary measures are being taken in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.Family members of citizens who may be stranded in Nepal can contact Telangana Bhavan officials in Delhi on the following numbers

Ms Vandana, Private Secretary & Liaison Head to the Resident Commissioner- 91 9871999044, G Rakshit Nayak, Liaison Officer – 91 9643723157, CH. Chakravarthy, Public Relations Officer – 91 9949351270.

The government urged Telangana citizens and their families to rely only on official information and not to believe in false propaganda. It assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens in Nepal, an official statement said today.