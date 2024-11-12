Telangana: Gulf Workers to Benefit from Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia: How the Caste Survey Is Key; Here are the Details

Telangana Gulf workers welfare survey, TPCC NRI Cell household survey, BM Vinod Kumar Gulf worker welfare, Pravasi Prajavani grievance redressal, Gulf migrant workers Telangana 2023, Telangana welfare programs for Gulf workers, Gulf workers economic contribution India, Mandha Bheem Reddy Gulf worker welfare, Telangana ex-gratia for Gulf workers families, BRS BJP propaganda Gulf workers.

Hyderabad: TPCC NRI Cell Chairman Dr. BM Vinod Kumar has called on the families of Gulf migrant workers in Telangana to actively participate in the ongoing household survey to enhance welfare programs aimed at benefiting them. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Dr. Vinod Kumar emphasized that the survey’s data would be pivotal in formulating better plans for the welfare and support of Gulf workers and urged the public not to fall for misleading propaganda being spread by the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and BJP.

Key Benefits for Gulf Workers’ Welfare

Dr. Vinod Kumar pointed out several initiatives already in place to support Gulf migrant workers and their families. He highlighted that, under the Telangana government’s new welfare policies, an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs have been provided for the families of deceased Gulf workers. Additionally, Gurukul schools now offer admissions for the children of Gulf workers, and the ‘Pravasi Prajavani’ grievance redressal counter has been set up to address issues affecting migrant families.

“The information collected in this survey will be crucial for identifying the needs of Gulf workers and ensuring they have access to welfare programs,” said Dr. Vinod Kumar, stressing the importance of the survey in shaping future initiatives.

Survey Data to Facilitate Planning for Worker Welfare

Mandha Bheem Reddy, convenor of the TPCC NRI Cell, explained that the survey would provide essential data on the number of Gulf workers in Telangana, enabling the government to create tailored policies for their welfare and safe migration. Reddy also criticized the previous government’s handling of Gulf workers’ data, citing the 2014 Comprehensive Family Survey conducted under the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) government, which failed to disclose Gulf worker information even after multiple RTI requests.

Gulf Workers: The Economic Backbone of India

The TPCC leadership reinforced their support for Gulf workers, describing them as “economic Jawans” of the nation. Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao, a leader of the Gulf JAC (Joint Action Committee), lauded the contributions of Gulf workers to India’s economy, stating, “Like soldiers on the borders, Gulf workers strengthen the country’s economy with the foreign exchange they send back home. Gulf workers should take pride in their essential role and be proud to be part of the ‘Caste of Gulf workers’.”

Misleading Propaganda and Political Motivations

Dr. Vinod Kumar urged people not to believe the false propaganda being spread by the BRS and BJP, which he claimed was aimed at undermining the survey and its benefits for Gulf workers. He emphasized that the welfare measures for Gulf workers should be apolitical and focused on the needs of the workers and their families.

The TPCC’s push for active participation in the survey comes at a time when the welfare of migrant workers, particularly those working in the Gulf countries, is a significant political issue in Telangana. The data collected through the survey could prove critical in shaping future government interventions to improve the lives of these workers and their families.