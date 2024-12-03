Telangana Health Minister Announces Foundation Stone for Osmania General Hospital to Be Laid Soon

Hyderabad, December 2: In a significant boost to Telangana‘s healthcare infrastructure, Telangana Health Minister Announces Foundation Stone for Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be laid shortly. The state-of-the-art facility, set to feature over 2,000 beds, will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore, positioning it as a cornerstone of Telangana’s public healthcare system.

The announcement was made during the “Arogya Utsavalu” (health festival) held at NTR Marg, where the minister detailed a comprehensive vision to strengthen healthcare services across the state.

Telangana Health Minister Announces Foundation Stone for Osmania General Hospital: A Landmark Development

The Osmania General Hospital project reflects the government’s commitment to providing advanced healthcare services to citizens. Designed to cater to a wide range of medical needs, the hospital will house:

Over 2,000 beds to serve a growing patient population.

to serve a growing patient population. Advanced medical facilities and specialized treatment centers.

State-of-the-art infrastructure for medical staff and patients.

Key Highlights:

Foundation Stone Ceremony : Scheduled to take place soon, marking a new era for Telangana’s healthcare sector.

: Scheduled to take place soon, marking a new era for Telangana’s healthcare sector. Investment: ₹2,000 crore, one of the largest allocations for a single healthcare project in the state.

Telangana Health Minister Announces Foundation Stone for Osmania General Hospital Super-Speciality Hospitals Near Completion

In addition to OGH, the state government is accelerating the construction of four super-speciality hospitals, set to be completed within 18 months. These hospitals aim to:

Address critical healthcare needs with specialized departments.

Increase the capacity of government hospitals by adding 7,000 more beds.

Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

Cancer Screening Vehicles and Centers

The minister revealed plans to introduce mobile cancer screening vehicles in all districts. These units will ensure:

Early detection of cancer in rural areas.

Establishment of four cancer centers equipped with linear accelerators to provide comprehensive treatment.

Mobile Testing Units for Food and Drugs

To ensure the quality of food and medicines, the state will deploy mobile testing units across Telangana.

Upgraded Labs : Laboratories established in the 1950s will be modernized, and four new labs will be set up.

: Laboratories established in the 1950s will be modernized, and will be set up. Public Access: A toll-free number will be launched to address citizen concerns.

Food and Drug Safety Measures

In 2023, the government conducted 600 inspections, resulting in fines amounting to ₹60 lakh. The proactive approach aims to safeguard public health and ensure the availability of quality products.

Enhanced Medical Accessibility

Arogyasi Scheme

Under the Arogyasi scheme, the state government:

Allocates an average of ₹60–70 crore annually to private hospitals.

to private hospitals. Covers 1,835 medical procedures for the public.

for the public. Empanels hospitals with at least 50 beds, ensuring accessibility across regions.

Emergency Response Improvement

To enhance emergency medical services, the government:

Recently introduced 213 new ambulances .

. Plans to add 80–85 more ambulances to reduce response times from 22 minutes to 10 minutes.

Focus on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

Acknowledging the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, the minister emphasized:

Establishing NCD clinics in every district.

in every district. Regular testing for: Diabetes Hypertension Liver diseases Heart conditions Jaundice



Central Medical Stores in Every District

To ensure the availability of essential medicines, the state plans to:

Set up central medical stores in all districts.

in all districts. Allocate ₹4 crore for each store, streamlining drug distribution.

Public Engagement and Accountability

The minister stressed the importance of engaging with the public to maintain accountability. Highlights include:

Launching a toll-free helpline for food and drug safety complaints.

for food and drug safety complaints. Expanding the network of food and drug inspector offices to every district collectorate.

Conclusion

The Telangana government’s ambitious plans aim to transform the state into a model of robust public healthcare. From building world-class hospitals like the Osmania General Hospital to introducing mobile testing units and cancer screening vehicles, the initiatives underscore a commitment to accessible and quality healthcare for all.

As the foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital is laid, Telangana moves closer to realizing its vision of a healthier, more equitable future.