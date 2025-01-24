EntertainmentHyderabad

Telangana High Court Cancels Benefit Shows Amid Ticket Price Hike Concerns

This decision came after the court examined the issues surrounding the hike in movie ticket prices and the granting of special show permissions.

24 January 2025
In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has ordered the cancellation of benefit shows in the state.

Cancellation of Benefit Shows

The court directed the state government to revoke the permissions granted for special screenings, commonly known as benefit shows. Government lawyers informed the court that these permits for ticket price hikes and special shows would no longer be valid.

High Court’s Stance on Ticket Prices and Show Timings

The Telangana High Court also expressed concerns about the rising ticket prices in the state and the impact on moviegoers. The court ruled that, according to the Cinematography Act, no shows should be permitted between 1:30 AM and 8:40 AM.

This ruling is expected to significantly affect the movie exhibition industry in the state, as benefit shows are a major source of revenue for film producers and distributors.

The Telangana government, through its legal representatives, conveyed that all necessary steps would be taken to comply with the court’s order. The cancellation of benefit shows is part of the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the regulation of ticket prices and the timing of film screenings.

Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding situation and its implications for the film industry in Telangana.

