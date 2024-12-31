Telangana High Court Reserves Judgement on KT Rama Rao’s Petition in Formula-E Case

The Telangana High Court reserved its judgement on KT Rama Rao’s plea to quash the ACB case related to the Formula-E race, extending interim protection from arrest.

Hyderabad, Tuesday: The Telangana High Court has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by BRS working President KT Rama Rao seeking to quash a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) related to the Formula-E race. Justice K. Lakshman extended the interim orders preventing Rama Rao’s arrest until the court decided.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing KT Rama Rao, argued that the case lacked substantial evidence of any misappropriation of funds. He stated that no funds were being diverted for personal use, and Rama Rao did not gain any monetary benefit from the events surrounding the Formula-E race.

Dave further pointed out that the Sections under which the ACB registered the case on December 9 did not apply. He also questioned the timing of the case, noting that it was filed a year later, which he claimed was indicative of political vendetta.

The court’s decision is now awaited as the legal proceedings continue, drawing significant attention given the case’s political implications.