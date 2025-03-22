Telangana Intermediate 2025 Exams Conclude | Aadhaar-Based Biometric for Paper Evaluation; Results Expected in April

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has successfully concluded the 2025 Intermediate major exams, with over 4.31 lakh students appearing for the final papers. For the first time, the board has introduced Aadhaar-based biometric attendance for evaluators during the paper assessment process, aiming to enhance transparency and curb malpractice. Results are expected to be declared by the third week of April.

Key Highlights of Telangana Intermediate 2025 Exams

Exams concluded on March 20 , with Chemistry and Commerce papers as the final subjects.

, with Chemistry and Commerce papers as the final subjects. 12,700+ students skipped exams , while 14 malpractice cases were reported.

, while 14 malpractice cases were reported. Evaluation began on March 19 across 19 centers statewide.

across 19 centers statewide. Aadhaar biometric attendance mandated for evaluators to ensure accountability.

mandated for evaluators to ensure accountability. Results likely by April 20, following a streamlined evaluation process.

Aadhaar Biometric System: A First for Telangana Intermediate Evaluations

In a landmark move, the TSBIE has implemented Aadhaar-based biometric verification for teachers and staff involved in answer sheet evaluation. This system replaces manual attendance, ensuring that only authorized personnel participate in the grading process.

How It Works:

Evaluators must register daily via the BIE app using fingerprint or facial recognition.

using fingerprint or facial recognition. 600–1,200 staff members are deployed per evaluation center.

The biometric system reduces the risk of proxy evaluators and delays.

TSBIE officials stated, “This step ensures accountability and speeds up the evaluation process, guaranteeing timely results.”

Exam Statistics and Malpractice Cases

The 2025 Intermediate exams saw 4.44 lakh registered students, with 4.31 lakh (97%) appearing for the tests. Key details include:

14 malpractice cases reported, including 11 in Suryapet district.

reported, including 11 in Suryapet district. Observers monitored sensitive districts like Medak, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad.

Vocational Bridge Course exams will conclude on March 25.

Evaluation Timeline and Result Declaration

The answer sheet evaluation, which started on March 19, will continue until April 10. Post-evaluation steps include:

Marks compilation (10 days). Cross-verification of grades. Final approval by TSBIE.

Officials confirmed that results will be announced by April 20, accessible via the TSBIE website.

Student Reactions and Post-Exam Scenes

With exams concluding on March 20, students celebrated outside exam centers, crowding bus stands and railway stations. “The exams were challenging, but we’re relieved they’re over,” said a student from Hyderabad. Authorities maintained strict vigilance, debarring candidates attempting malpractice during tests.

Why Aadhaar Biometrics Matter for Telangana’s Education System

The TSBIE’s adoption of Aadhaar-based biometrics marks a digital shift in exam governance, addressing past concerns like:

Delays in evaluation.

Proxy evaluators affecting accuracy.

Lack of transparency in grading.

This system aligns with Telangana’s broader push for tech-driven education reforms, including AI-based surveillance during exams.

What’s Next for Students?

Check results on TSBIE by mid-April.

on TSBIE by mid-April. Apply for re-evaluation if needed, within 10 days of result declaration.

if needed, within 10 days of result declaration. Prepare for EAMCET, NEET, and other entrance exams scheduled in May.

The Telangana Intermediate 2025 exams have set a precedent with Aadhaar-based biometric verification for evaluators, ensuring a fair and efficient assessment process. Students can expect results by April 20, 2025, as the state continues to innovate its education framework.

(Reported by Munsif News)