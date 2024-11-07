Telangana Lecturer and Acting DEO Caught in Rs. 50,000 Bribery Case by ACB

Mahbubnagar: In a shocking case of corruption, Aati Ravinder, a lecturer at Mahbubnagar D.I.E.T College and Acting District Education Officer (DEO), was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000. Ravinder reportedly solicited the bribe from a complainant in exchange for ensuring service seniority for the complainant’s wife, which would facilitate her promotion and bring related monetary benefits.

According to ACB officials, the complainant approached them after Ravinder allegedly demanded Rs. 50,000 to favorably process his wife’s service seniority documents, essential for her career advancement. Following the complaint, ACB set up a sting operation, catching Ravinder in the act of accepting the bribe at his office.

Ravinder, who holds a dual role as lecturer and acting DEO, allegedly exploited his position to seek personal gain. Officials revealed that the bribe was intended to secure an “official favor” to expedite the processing of seniority records for the complainant’s wife, directly impacting her eligibility for a promotion and associated benefits.

The ACB has registered a case under relevant anti-corruption laws, and further investigations are underway to determine if more instances of bribery are linked to Ravinder’s tenure. The arrest has sparked outrage among local residents, especially in educational circles, as it highlights ongoing challenges of corruption in the public sector.

The incident serves as a reminder of ACB’s commitment to rooting out corruption within government offices across Telangana. Ravinder is currently in custody, and he will face legal proceedings as per the ACB’s findings.