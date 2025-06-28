Telangana Man Dies by Suicide After Battling Severe Illness

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident from Telangana, a 45-year-old man from Donur village in Jagtial district has died by suicide after suffering from prolonged illness, police said.

Man Consumed Poison After Years of Kidney Ailment

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Mallesham, had been battling kidney disease for the past three years. Despite undergoing four surgeries, he did not recover fully and continued to experience severe health complications.

On June 17, distressed by his ongoing health issues, Mallesham reportedly left his home and consumed pesticide he had carried with him. His family rushed him to the hospital immediately, but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to the poisoning during treatment.

His wife, Gangavva, has lodged a complaint, following which police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Such incidents highlight the mental health impact of chronic illnesses and underline the need for better medical support and counseling for patients dealing with long-term diseases.