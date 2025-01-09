Telangana Police Launches QR Code-Based Citizen Feedback Initiative

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have introduced an innovative and technology-driven initiative aimed at enhancing citizen feedback on police services.

This new initiative, launched on Thursday, aims to improve transparency and accountability within the police force.

Introduction of QR Code-Based Feedback System

The initiative was unveiled during a virtual meeting chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender. The meeting also saw the participation of Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty and Joint Commissioner of Police D. Joel Davis from the Cyberabad CP Office.

As part of the initiative, a QR code-based feedback system has been introduced to collect citizens’ opinions on their interactions with police services. The QR codes will be prominently displayed at police stations, offices, and key locations, allowing citizens to easily provide feedback about their experiences.

Additional Feedback Collection Methods

In addition to the QR codes, feedback will also be collected through outbound calls from the Citizen Feedback Call Centre, managed by the Centre of Excellence (CoE)-CID. The feedback will cover various services such as petition submissions, FIR registrations, traffic violation e-challans, passport verification services, and other police-related services.

Promoting the Initiative

Posters promoting the initiative have been distributed across all police stations and offices to encourage public participation. The Telangana Police are urging citizens and officers to share their suggestions on feedback forms. Inputs can be sent via email to the SP CoE-CID at [email protected].

Continuous Improvement Based on Feedback

Feedback forms will be periodically updated based on the suggestions received, ensuring continuous improvement in the services provided. An initial batch of five posters per police station and office has been distributed through DSP Stores from the Chief Office.

Implementation and Monitoring

Unit Officers and Range IGPs have been assigned the responsibility of ensuring the proper display of posters and timely implementation of the initiative across the state.

Enhanced Accountability and Public Satisfaction

This QR code-based feedback system represents a significant step towards improving accountability, transparency, and public satisfaction with police services in Telangana.