Telangana Rain Alert: 4 More Days of Downpour, Key Districts on High Alert

Telangana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed revenue officials across Telangana to take immediate measures to safeguard public life amid the ongoing heavy rains.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 August 2025 - 15:03
Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed revenue officials across Telangana to take immediate measures to safeguard public life amid the ongoing heavy rains.

Following warnings from the Meteorological Department that the downpour may persist for another four days, the minister instructed the revenue machinery to remain on high alert and work in close coordination with the Irrigation, Electricity, Panchayati Raj, Roads, and Police departments.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Srinivas Reddy emphasised preventive measures in low-lying and flood-affected areas to avoid hardship for residents. He called for district control rooms to operate continuously and for field teams to stay vigilant.

Special attention, he said, must be given to districts experiencing the heaviest rains, including Hanumakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Bhupalpally.

He stressed that the revenue department, being directly connected to the people, must function without interruption to ensure smooth movement and prevent disruptions to daily life, an official statement said.

