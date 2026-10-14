Hyderabad

Telangana Releases ₹204.40 Crore in Post-Matric Scholarships for SC Students

The Telangana government has released ₹204.40 crore towards post-matric scholarships for 32,976 Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the 2026–27 academic year, Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 16:26
Telangana Releases ₹204.40 Crore in Post-Matric Scholarships for SC Students
Telangana Releases ₹204.40 Crore in Post-Matric Scholarships for SC Students

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released ₹204.40 crore towards post-matric scholarships for 32,976 Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the 2026–27 academic year, Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar announced on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the total amount comprises ₹101.44 crore contributed by the state government and ₹102.96 crore provided by the Centre. The funds are intended to support eligible SC students pursuing post-matric education and help them continue their studies without financial difficulties.

In a separate measure, the state government has released ₹14.68 crore towards pending fee arrears of the Hyderabad Public School.

Minister Lakshman Kumar said the government was taking steps to clear outstanding educational fee liabilities and ensure that students received uninterrupted support. He added that the government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was committed to preventing financial constraints from becoming a barrier to higher education for students from the SC community.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 16:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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