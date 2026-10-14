Telangana Releases ₹204.40 Crore in Post-Matric Scholarships for SC Students

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released ₹204.40 crore towards post-matric scholarships for 32,976 Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the 2026–27 academic year, Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar announced on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the total amount comprises ₹101.44 crore contributed by the state government and ₹102.96 crore provided by the Centre. The funds are intended to support eligible SC students pursuing post-matric education and help them continue their studies without financial difficulties.

In a separate measure, the state government has released ₹14.68 crore towards pending fee arrears of the Hyderabad Public School.

Minister Lakshman Kumar said the government was taking steps to clear outstanding educational fee liabilities and ensure that students received uninterrupted support. He added that the government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was committed to preventing financial constraints from becoming a barrier to higher education for students from the SC community.