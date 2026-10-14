Man Sets Motorcycle on Fire After Argument with Police in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Falaknuma after a 25-year-old man allegedly set his motorcycle on fire following an argument with a police sub-inspector during a vehicle check on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near Bibi-ka-Chashma in Falaknuma police station limits. The man, identified as Azam, was stopped by a police sub-inspector for verification of his motorcycle documents. A dispute reportedly broke out between the two during the inspection.

Following the altercation, Azam allegedly removed the motorcycle’s petrol nozzle and set the vehicle on fire. The flames partially damaged the motorcycle before police personnel and local residents intervened and brought the fire under control.

According to local reports, Azam alleged that the sub-inspector had insulted and abused him during the exchange. However, the allegation has not been independently established.

Police took Azam into custody and shifted him to the police station for further inquiry. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma, M.A. Jaweed, said officials were verifying the ownership of the motorcycle and checking whether the man was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and the police have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the altercation and the subsequent fire.

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